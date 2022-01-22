Julia Fox Insists She’s Not Dating Kanye West For “Fame” Or “Money”

Watch : Julia Fox Addresses Rumors Kanye West Romance Is a Setup

Julia Fox is not looking for any uncut gems by dating Kanye "Ye" West.

The actress may have bagged herself a billionaire when she hooked up with Ye, but she insists that dating men with money is just her type.

On the Jan. 21 episode of her and Niki Takesh's podcast Forbidden Fruits, Julia shut down speculation that she had any ulterior motives for getting involved with the rich rapper, saying she "really couldn't care" about all the attention she's been receiving as of late.

"People are like ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" she said, "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

She added, "I really don't [care]… I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn't care less."