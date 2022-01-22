RHOSLC's Heather Gay "Shocked" By Castmate Jennie Nguyen's "Blatantly Racist" Remarks

Heather Gay has entered the chat.
The Beauty Lab + Laser founder is the latest star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to speak out against fellow cast member Jennie Nguyen's recently resurfaced racially-insensitive social media posts from 2020.
"I can finally speak out today and I want to say that I am deeply shocked saddened and disappointed by the blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared and liked by one of my fellow castmates," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 21. "There can be no haven in this world for hateful anti-black and violent rhetoric. It is up to all of us to do the work of anti-racism and educate ourselves on the experiences of others."
The mom-of-three said that she is "constantly learning" and aims to use her public platform to "lead with love and empathy while condemning actions of ignorance and racism."
She concluded, "BLACK LIVES MATTER and I will never stand by or support anyone who says otherwise."
Gay's statement comes days after several screengrabs from Nguyen's now-deleted Facebook account went viral on Twitter and Reddit, many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd—went viral on Twitter and Reddit. On Jan. 19, Nguyen took to Instagram to apologize for her posts that she herself called "offensive."
"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen wrote on Instagram. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."
She continued, "It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."Nguyen didn't clarify which posts she was talking about in particular, but several—as captured in screengrabs by Page Six—criticized protestors and one even made a joke out of running over "rioters" with a car.
However, Gay wasn't alone in criticizing Nguyen's previous actions. Jen Shah also didn't appear to be buying her co-star's latest apology either.
"Since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments," she shared in a statement, without naming Nguyen directly. "It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded social injustice issues that plague our country."
Shah added that she is "equally disappointed" by Nguyen's "disingenuous apology," writing, "Needless to say, we have some real s--t to talk about."
As for the other RHOSLC cast members, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose each posted their own statements to Instagram seemingly condemning Jeanie's posts. Meanwhile, Mary Cosby—who recently skipped the RHOSLC season two reunion—has not publicly commented on the situation.
The two castmates had their own issues on the show earlier this season after Cosby made racially-insensitive comments about her. Nguyen stood up for herself on the show, telling Cosby that the references she made to her "slanted eyes" and "yellow" skin, along with the fact that she imitated the Vietnamese-American's accent, was offensive.
Cosby then apologized, insisting she "didn't mean any harm."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)