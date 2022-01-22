Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dead at 26

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died, E! News has learned.

The musician died by suicide days after his 26th birthday. He was the Oscar-winning actress and director's only child, whom she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others," King said in a statement to E! News. "Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

King was an avid supporter of her son's music career, calling herself a "proud mom" on Instagram after the release of his debut single in April 2021. While on the red carpet together at the 2019 Golden Globes, she told E! News that he was someone who "makes me happier than anything in the whole world."

Alexander Jr. also reflected on having King as his mother at the event too.