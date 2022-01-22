Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off New Adds, Valentine's Day Styles, Best-Sellers & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Thanks to Kate Spade Surprise, we can score chic, trendy designer bags for really reasonable prices. They're constantly adding new items, their 24-hour deals of the day will give you savings on savings, and nearly everything on site is up to 75% off today.
That means you can find a high-quality leather tote bag for less than $100. You can even find must-have accessories for as low as $19.
If you're looking for some cute Valentine's Day accessories, Kate Spade Surprise recently launched their Valentine's Day shop and it's definitely worth checking out. The ultra-popular Love Shack Heart Purse is on sale right now and you can get it in pink or red.
Disney fans, don't sleep on the Disney x Kate Spade New York Tigger collection that was recently released. Just like Tigger, the collection is truly a wonderful thing.
We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score on Kate Spade Surprise today. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Staci Heart Pop Printed Boxed Phone Wristlet
We adore this cute heart-printed phone wristlet. It's large enough to fit an iPhone Pro Max, and features six credit card slots, two slip pockets, a bill fold and an ID window. It's originally $199, but you can get this for $100 off!
Kate Spade Love Shack Heart Purse
Kate Spade's Love Shack Heart Purse is a favorite among shoppers and it's not hard to see why. It's absolutely adorable and it's perfectly sized to fit all the essentials for a night out. You can get this in two classic colors: pink and red. Right now it's on sale for $239.
Kate Spade Sadie Dome Satchel
This roomy satchel is super sophisticated and chic. It's made of saffiano leather, has a strap drop of 20.5 inches and comes in four colors. This gorgeous burgundy option is our personal fave! Right now, it's on sale for over $200 off.
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Love bucket bags? Then you'll fall in love with Kate Spade's Marti. It's spacious, made of soft pebbled leather, has a 19.5-inch strap drop and comes in five colors.
Kate Spade Colada Spade Flats
The Colada Spade flats are perfect for everyday use. They're made with Nappa leather and feature embossed leather details, faux leather lining and a rubber sole. The white make these versatile and you'll find yourself slipping these on time and time again. If you want these, we highly suggest acting fast. Several sizes are already sold out, and we highly doubt they'll be in stock for long.
Kate Spade Sadie Bucket Bag
Kate Spade's Sadie bucket bag may be compact, but it can hold everything including your phone and a large continental wallet. It comes in black and this pretty pink bright carnation. Right now it's on sale for $119.
Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Mailbox Crossbody Bag
Although Kate Spade is known for their chic and sophisticated styles, they have several fun novelty collections as well. The Valentine's Day Mailbox Crossbody bag just dropped and we can't get enough. It's made with smooth leather and features a 22-inch strap drop, a front slip pocket with card card and the classic foil embossed Kate Spade logo on the back. So cute!
Kate Spade Rory Medium Satchel
The best-selling Rory medium satchel is beloved by Kate Spade shoppers for being the perfect everyday purse. When we first saw it, we immediately had to snag one for ourselves. It comes in six colors including pink, burgundy, white and black.
Kate Spade Adel Small Tote
Kate Spade has a ton of really great totes for affordable prices, but the classy cut out Spade logo makes the Adel tote truly unique. It comes in two colors, but this gorgeous peacock will score you the best price.
Kate Spade Leila Mini Flap Crossbody
Everyone needs a classic flap crossbody in their closet. They're just timeless pieces that you can wear with any outfit. Kate Spade's Leila mini flap crossbody comes in four colors, has a 22-inch strap drop and is large enough to fit an iPhone Pro Max. It's originally $239, but it's on sale today for just $89. Don't pass this one up!
Kate Spade purses make great Galentine's Day gifts. But if you're looking for more ideas, check out The Best Gift to Give Your Galentine, According to Their Zodiac Sign.