We're Burnin’ Up for These Cute Jonas Brother Dad/Uncle Moments

Watch : Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate

What a man gotta do for some quality time with his kids?!

The Jonas Brothers are clearly busy guys, what with their music career and all, but they always prove that family comes first. And now they're adding one more to the clan...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed on Jan. 21 that they welcomed their first baby via surrogate, meaning all of the band mates are officially dads.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple wrote on social media. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Nick has yet to share the first photo of his newborn or reveal a name. Similarly, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are fiercely protective over the privacy of their 18-month-old daughter, Willa. (Though he did say it's been "amazing" to be the father of such a "gorgeous" girl.)

The JoBros have made it known that their love for their family runs deep—especially when it comes to their kids and nieces.