Scott Disick Steps Out for Dinner Date With Model Hana Cross

The Lord might have found his new Lady.
Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner outing with model Hana Cross on Thursday, Jan. 20. The pair returned to Nobu in Malibu for yet another night out together, two months after they were seen enjoying the restaurant's seafood fare.
This time around, Scott was in a bright pink hoodie and oversized denim pants, while his 24-year-old companion wore a black jacket, a red patterned ensemble, chunky knee-high boots and a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace.
When they were seen out together in November, a source told E! News it was nothing serious. Scott, 38, was "getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself," the source shared, following his split from Amelia Hamlin. The insider explained, "He's having fun with Hana but that's all it is for now."
At the time, he hadn't "fully bounced back" after the September breakup and the news that ex Kourtney Kardashian had gotten engaged to Travis Barker, per the source.
Since then, he's been spotted in the company of a few different women. Scott was seen spending time with ex Christine Burke in mid-November, and then with two mystery women later that month. Like with Hana, he met the two at Nobu, with an eyewitness telling E! News that he arrived with one woman. They spent several hours inside the restaurant, along with some more friends, before heading out at 11 p.m., per the witness.
"Scott is dating around and getting back out there," a second source told E! News last year. "He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."
That brings us to this week, when he returned to the hotspot with Hana, the former flame of Brooklyn Beckham.
In addition to his own dating life, Scott has also turned his attention to the love life of yet another Kardashian sister. Earlier this month, the Flip It Like Disick star seemed to allude to Pete Davidson's BDE in a comment on Kim Kardashian's bikini shot. Now that was fishy.