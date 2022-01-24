Jesse Palmer Reveals If He Wants to Host Another Season of The Bachelor

Watch : "Bachelor" Alum Jesse Palmer Talks "Dream" Return as Host

Jesse Palmer is here to stay!

The first-time Bachelor host and retired New York Giants quarterback has been killing it on Clayton Echard's season. And in an E! News exclusive interview, Jesse revealed that he is "totally open" to having conversations about hosting future seasons of the show.

"I've had such an amazing time," he said. "If they wanted to have those conversations, I'd be totally open and game to doing it."

Though the 44-year-old is open to the idea of spending more time at the Bachelor mansion, he has other things on his plate that he needs to deal with before he can really think about it.

"My hands are so full right now," he said. "I've got this six-foot-six football player...and I'm just trying to get him to the finish line."

He continued, "Right now it's kind of like that football mentality. It's like, 'Alright, next play. Let's move the chains. Let's get another first down. Let's get Clayton to his next rose ceremony.' So that's really my focus at this point right now."