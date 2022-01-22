Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $13: Save 50% On Clinique & Origins Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $13) on products from Clinique and Origins.
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
You know that sticky, heavy feeling of a rich moisturizer sitting on top of your skin? We all do (unfortunately) and no one wants that. That's why you need to check out this oil-free, gel-cream moisturizer instead. This lightweight moisturizer delivers intense hydration without feeling greasy at all. In fact, the hydration lasts for up to 100 hours. If you're wondering how that's possible, it has Auto-Replenishing Technology, which allows the skin to create its own internal water source to continuously hydrate itself and keep that moisture looked in for a plump, healthy-looking glow.
This is great to combat dryness, dullness, and excess oil. If you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, check this one out. A shopper shared, "This is the only gel-like moisturizer I've ever been able to use. I have oily, but dehydrated skin so it's extremely hard to find a product that greatly adds moisture, but can't be too thick or creamy or oily. Will repurchase forever."
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash
This best-selling face wash easily rinses away makeup, dirt, and oil to unveil skin that's comfortable, clean, and balanced. This frothy cleanser is effective, yet gentle enough for daily use.
It has 2,000+ 5-star reviews from Ulta customers, with one sharing, "My sister and I are both obsessed with this face wash, we've been using it for easily 10 years. It's a little more than I would like to spend, but honestly it's worth it. I have mixed dry/oil face, and it gives my face a really refreshing, clean feeling and helps so much with redness and break outs Love the smell, and as others have noted, a little goes a long way so it will last for more than you expect."
Another said, "Over the years I've used several different name brand cleansers and this by far my favorite! I have fair skin that easily breaks out and this has been incredible! The smell is so refreshing and my face feels so clean and great with no breakouts!"
Clinique Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
The Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum is a triple-threat that targets wrinkles in three ways: repairing, resurfacing, and re-plumping skin. This visibly reduces lines/wrinkles and makes your skin feel incredibly smooth.
A loyal fan of the product said, "I love it. It made my skin firm and young-looking. No one believes my age. I been using these products since my late twenties now I'm 47 and still look in my 30s. Keep making your magic products."
Another said, "I'm so incredibly impressed with your amazing formula. Bravo, Clinique, my skin has been smooth and glowing since day one. There has been absolutely no peeling or burning at all. I have told my friends about your amazing product and I have heard nothing but glowing reviews. Thank you for making such a fantastic product! I will continue to use this for as long as it is available!"
If you want the softest, clearest skin of your life, check out this miraculous face mask.