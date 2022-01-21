Brian Laundrie Claimed “Responsibility” For Gabby Petito’s Death in His Notebook

Watch : Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Revealed

Brian Laundrie was the only person "directly involved" in Gabby Petito's death last year, according to the FBI.

In fact, the FBI said in a press release on Jan. 21 that 23-year-old Laundrie admitted to killing his fiancée in a written confession in his notebook.

The news was part of FBI Denver's final update regarding the death of the 22-year-old YouTuber, whose body was discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest in September. Authorities said that the investigation "did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."

After returning home to Florida in September from a cross-country road trip without Petito, Laundrie was labeled a person of interest, but never a suspect. Five days after the FBI opened its investigation, amid increasing questions as to what happened and how Petito died, Laundrie also went missing. In October, authorities found his body, in an area previously underwater in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The Medical Examiner's Office later revealed that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Near his remains was a backpack, notebook and a revolver, per the FBI.