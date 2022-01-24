Zac Efron's Plan to "Challenge" Himself in 2022 Is the Motivation We've Been Looking for

Watch : Zac Efron Talks "Electricity" With Zendaya in "Greatest Showman"

The greatest showman is just getting started!

At just 34, Zac Efron has already earned himself an Emmy, traveled around the world and melted more than a few hearts starring in Disney Channel's iconic High School Musical franchise.

But as the actor teams up with AT&T Fiber, Zac is more determined than ever before to live life to the fullest.

"I am honestly just grateful for good health and happiness coming out of this pandemic," he exclusively shared with E! News. "In terms of goals and resolutions, I always want to challenge myself, personally and professionally, be more mindful and take time to appreciate the simple things in life."

Whether he's exploring new cities or hiking new trails, Zac makes it a priority to soak up the great outdoors when his busy filming schedule allows. And while he could see himself living in Sardinia after visiting the island for his series Down to Earth, there's still so much to see.