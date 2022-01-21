Trust Us, You'll Be a Sucker For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Love Story

Watch : Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra's "Love of Her Life"

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a new lovebug in their lives!

The couple welcomed their first baby together via surrogate, Priyanka announced on Jan. 21. In an Instagram post, the White Tiger actress said that she and Nick were "overjoyed," adding, "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

It has been quite the journey to parenthood for the pair, who wed in Priyanka's native India in 2018 with an extravagant three-day celebration that featured both a Hindu ceremony and a Christian vow exchange to honor their respective faiths. (Plus a few extra follow-up weddings for good measure.) Since tying the knot, both Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, have been open about their plans to start a family together.

During the premiere of Isn't It Romantic in 2019, Priyanka shared that she and Nick were both looking forward to having children, but weren't in a rush to do so. She told reporters, "We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much."