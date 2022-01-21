Jack McCoy Is Back: Watch the Tense Teaser for Law & Order's Return

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

All rise, because we're heading back to court.

After eleven long years, District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) is returning to our small screens, and it's safe to say we're freaking out. On Jan. 21, the first teaser for NBC's Law and Order revival, which premieres Feb. 24, was released. And from the looks of it, Jack is still the hero we know him to be.

"It's okay to be the hero," Jack says in the video. "As long as you win."

Per the original announcement, the new Law & Order will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, offering an even closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

And Jack isn't the only familiar face returning to the show. Anthony Anderson will reprise his role of Detective Kevin Bernard, along with new additions to the cast including Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi.