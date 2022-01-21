BREAKING

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Jack McCoy Is Back: Watch the Tense Teaser for Law & Order's Return

Suit up and watch the first trailer for NBC's Law and Order revival, which premieres Feb. 24.

All rise, because we're heading back to court.

After eleven long years, District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) is returning to our small screens, and it's safe to say we're freaking out. On Jan. 21, the first teaser for NBC's Law and Order revival, which premieres Feb. 24, was released. And from the looks of it, Jack is still the hero we know him to be. 

"It's okay to be the hero," Jack says in the video. "As long as you win." 

Per the original announcement, the new Law & Order will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, offering an even closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

And Jack isn't the only familiar face returning to the show. Anthony Anderson will reprise his role of Detective Kevin Bernard, along with new additions to the cast including Hugh DancyJeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi.

photos
Stars You Forgot Were on Law and Order: SVU

And we're not the only ones excited about Jack's comeback.

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," the executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement in December. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90."

Watch the promo above and scroll through to find out everything you need to know about the Law and Order's return before it premieres Feb. 24 on NBC. 

E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.

David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank
When Will the Revival Premiere?

Law & Order will be back on Peacock starting Thursday, Feb. 24. The revival comes 11 years after the police procedural—which premiered in 1990—went off the air in 2010. 

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating" Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press statement. "This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank
Sam Waterston Is Back as Jack McCoy

Sam Waterston will return as District Attorney Jack McCoy, the character whom creator Dick Wolf calls "the ultimate conscience of the show." 

Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank
Anthony Anderson Returns as Detective Kevin Bernard

Anthony Anderson also will reprise his role of Detective Kevin Bernard. "With both Sam and Anthony returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off," creator Wolf explained.

 

Trae Patton/CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
Hugh Dancy Joins the Cast as an ADA

McCoy may be getting a new friend...or foe. Hugh Dancy joins the cast as yet-unnamed Assistant District Attorney. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Meet the New Courtroom

Of course after 20 seasons, it's also time for some more fresh faces. New cast members include Jeffrey Donovan as an NYPD detective, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank
What Other Law & Order Stars May Appear?

Dann Florek has been popping up on Law & Order: SVU as former captain Kragen, so perhaps he may join the Law & Order reprisal. 

