Why Britney Spears Feels "Anger, Hurt and Betrayal" Towards Jamie Lynn Spears and Family

Britney Spears isn't exactly feeling "Lucky" these days.
While she continues to celebrate the end of her 13-year conservatorship and an engagement to Sam Asghari, the singer is now facing a public feud with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
But according to a source close to Britney, the drama and disagreements extend beyond Jamie Lynn.
"There's a lot of anger, hurt and betrayal that Britney feels towards her family," the source exclusively shared with E! News. "She feels they all turned their back on her when she needed them most. She feels extremely let down and disappointed in all of them, especially Jamie Lynn."
Earlier this week, the Zoey 101 star released her memoir titled Things I Should Have Said. In the book, Jamie Lynn discussed her life growing up in a famous family. The project pushed Britney's lawyer to send a cease and desist letter to the author. Jamie Lynn's team has not commented on the legal move.
"The things she has said have cut Britney to the core and she's in disbelief that her sister could actually do this," the source shared with E! News. "It's all very hurtful and damaging [for the family]. They all love one another and hope that someday they can work out their differences."
During an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Jamie Lynn also expressed hope that her family can rebuild. When that could happen remains to be determined.
"I can't help the family I was born into," she explained. "I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through. And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."
One loyal supporter of Britney remains her fiancé Sam. Earlier this week, the pair was able to escape the family drama with a private dinner date at Soho House in West Hollywood. Behind the scenes, the source said Sam has been one of Britney's strongest cheerleaders.
"He is always there for her and encouraging her. He tries to keep things light and fun," the source said. "He wants Britney to be happy and follow her dreams. He is there every step of the way helping her out and believing in her."
And when things get difficult or messy, especially with family, Sam tries his best to plan fun activities and make Britney feel special. As the source said, "He will do anything he can to keep her in a good place."