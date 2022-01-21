Why Britney Spears Feels "Anger, Hurt and Betrayal" Towards Jamie Lynn Spears and Family

Watch : Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears isn't exactly feeling "Lucky" these days.

While she continues to celebrate the end of her 13-year conservatorship and an engagement to Sam Asghari, the singer is now facing a public feud with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

But according to a source close to Britney, the drama and disagreements extend beyond Jamie Lynn.

"There's a lot of anger, hurt and betrayal that Britney feels towards her family," the source exclusively shared with E! News. "She feels they all turned their back on her when she needed them most. She feels extremely let down and disappointed in all of them, especially Jamie Lynn."

Earlier this week, the Zoey 101 star released her memoir titled Things I Should Have Said. In the book, Jamie Lynn discussed her life growing up in a famous family. The project pushed Britney's lawyer to send a cease and desist letter to the author. Jamie Lynn's team has not commented on the legal move.