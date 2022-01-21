John Stamos' Moving Speech From Bob Saget's Memorial Will Bring You to Tears

Watch : Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian

As Danny Tanner once explained to Jesse Katsopolis on Full House, talking about the memories of lost loved ones is what keeps them in your heart. So that's exactly what John Stamos did at Bob Saget's memorial service last week.

In his speech, published by The Los Angeles Times, Stamos admitted he was "not ready to accept" that Saget was gone and was "not going to say goodbye yet." Instead, he imagined that the 65-year-old stand-up comedian—who was found dead in a Florida hotel room Jan. 9—was still on tour, feeling 26 again (as Saget had noted in his final Instagram post) and missing his wife Kelly Rizzo; his daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer; and his friends.

"When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too 'alive' to die a few hours later," Stamos said. "But I guess that's right. We should all want to 'die alive.' We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege and bounty of doing what we do best."

Stamos noted that "Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated" and "died bright and fierce." Reflecting on the numerous tributes about Saget that are everywhere you look and everywhere you go, Stamos noted there was "a worldwide ocean of love for him" and that he wishes the late actor "knew how much the world loved him when he was here."