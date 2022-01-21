See Emma Stone Make Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone working side-by-side with husband Dave McCary? Sounds to us like an Easy A.
The private couple—who, for the first time together, served as producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film, When You Finish Saving the World—made a virtual appearance together in celebration of the movie's premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
"As an actor, you usually just go with what comes to you and you're at the mercy of the process," Emma, who founded Fruit Tree Productions with Dave in August 2020, explained during the Jan. 20 panel, per IndieWire. "We don't want to say we just want to make things, that sounds trite. Because we have these longstanding relationships, we thought it would be amazing to support these people in a more meaningful way than just being a cog."
Emma and Jesse have a well-established working relationship, with the two collaborating before for the 2009 and 2019 installments of the Zombieland film franchise.
As for the motivation behind backing her former co-star's film centered around a mother-son relationship, the new mom explained, "It was an incredibly personal story to him that felt like something none of us had seen before. That's pretty much ticking every box of anything we could hope to be involved with."
Although Emma and Dave have been together since 2017—with the two tying the knot in 2020 and welcoming their first child together in March 2021—the pair have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. But, for their latest project, as Emma pointed out, jumping on-board as a team for Jesse came without a second thought.
"He's the most curious person I've ever met," Emma shared. "He studies everyone and asks so many questions. He has a deep empathy to him. I knew that from acting with him, so it just felt like a no-brainer that we'd attempt to work on something with him."