See Emma Stone Make Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone working side-by-side with husband Dave McCary? Sounds to us like an Easy A.



The private couple—who, for the first time together, served as producers for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film, When You Finish Saving the World—made a virtual appearance together in celebration of the movie's premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

"As an actor, you usually just go with what comes to you and you're at the mercy of the process," Emma, who founded Fruit Tree Productions with Dave in August 2020, explained during the Jan. 20 panel, per IndieWire. "We don't want to say we just want to make things, that sounds trite. Because we have these longstanding relationships, we thought it would be amazing to support these people in a more meaningful way than just being a cog."

Emma and Jesse have a well-established working relationship, with the two collaborating before for the 2009 and 2019 installments of the Zombieland film franchise.