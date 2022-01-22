Can You Believe These Co-Stars Never Actually Dated?

Watch : Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo

Much like the captain of the Titanic, some people are willing to go down with their ship.

Of course, we aren't talking about a literal ship. No, we are referring to the fan terminology for a romantic relationship between two characters they want to see get together. However, there are some on-screen connections so potent that moviegoers or TV lovers start wanting the actors to be together IRL, too, even if the celebrities themselves have shot down the possibility.

For decades, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic romance has, as Celine Dion famously crooned, gone on, even if they've remained always platonic, while Emma Watson and Tom Felton's magical friendship and her recent admission of a childhood crush has caused many Harry Potter fans to root for a Gryffindor-Slytherin hookup. (Sorry, Ron!)

Plus, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, and David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have also caused speculation about their relationship status after their on-screen connections seemed too believable to be fake. A rumor is born, if you will.