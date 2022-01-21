Kandi Burruss Is Getting Another Bravo Spinoff: Here's Your First Look at Kandi & the Gang

Watch : Kandi Burruss - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Kandi Burruss' family is being brought to the forefront!

That's right: The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is getting her own Bravo spinoff series, Kandi & the Gang, that'll also feature several of her family members.

RHOA fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces, including Kandi's husband Todd Tucker and her mom, Mama Joyce. The show will focus on the couple's ever-evolving restaurant empire, including their Southern-eatery OLG, named after the "Old Lady Gang" consisting of Mama Joyce and Kandi's aunts Nora and Bertha.

OLG has been a fan-favorite with lines down the block and classic Southern dishes, but Kandi & the Gang will quickly prove that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.

You don't have to take our word for it, either! Look no further than the below trailer, which begins with Todd telling Kandi, "Between your family and some of that staff, these people crazy in there."