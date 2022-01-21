Kandi Burruss Is Getting Another Bravo Spinoff: Here's Your First Look at Kandi & the Gang

Kandi Burruss' family is being brought to the forefront!
That's right: The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is getting her own Bravo spinoff series, Kandi & the Gang, that'll also feature several of her family members.
RHOA fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces, including Kandi's husband Todd Tucker and her mom, Mama Joyce. The show will focus on the couple's ever-evolving restaurant empire, including their Southern-eatery OLG, named after the "Old Lady Gang" consisting of Mama Joyce and Kandi's aunts Nora and Bertha.
OLG has been a fan-favorite with lines down the block and classic Southern dishes, but Kandi & the Gang will quickly prove that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.
You don't have to take our word for it, either! Look no further than the below trailer, which begins with Todd telling Kandi, "Between your family and some of that staff, these people crazy in there."
Chaos ensues from that point on, with the sneak peek showing snippets of OLG's staff members posing in wild photoshoots, taking shots during group nights out and, of course, hooking up with each other.
DonJuan Clark is among the many cast members featured in the clip, and as Kandi's right-hand man who oversees all of her and Todd's business ventures, he makes it clear he's not there to play games.
OLG's servers and bartenders aren't exactly on the same page.
Take, for example, valet owner Patrick Dallas and hostess Shawndreca Robinson, the latter of which reveals they were once in "a situationship."
Then there's Brandon Black, OLG's manager who's also struggling to balance professionalism and co-worker flings, along with Dom'Unique Variety, a bartender whose dreams of being a full-time dancer may impede on her current job.
Get to know them all in the above trailer and by scrolling through the below gallery!
Kandi & The Gang premieres on Sunday, Mar. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
