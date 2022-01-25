See the Tumor That Has the Botched Docs Asking, "What the Hell Is That?!"

A medical mystery.
One of the patients on tonight's all-new episode of Botched has such a rare affliction that she became the subject of a medical journal report when she was just 13 months old.
Dr. Paul Nassif doesn't even know what to make of Destiny's case in this sneak peek clip, asking "What the hell is that?!" after glancing at a photo of a growth on her foot.
Thankfully, Dr. Terry Dubrow came prepared to explain: "So, Destiny had a lipoblastoma, which is a very, very rare benign tumor in childhood that grows very rapidly."
Destiny and her family members provide additional details once they arrive for a consultation, including the fact that the growth first appeared when she was just three months old.
"It was just like a pimple on her right heal," Destiny's loved one tells the Botched docs. "Several months later, I noticed it grew to the size of a marble."
At the time, Destiny's family was told by doctors that what she had was just "a benign tumor" that could be removed if they took "a piece of her back" and put it into her heel.
Miraculously, the procedure worked.
As Dr. Dubrow explains in a confessional, "The surgery that Destiny had at 13 months of age was a very intricate microvascular transfer of tissue from her back to her foot. Even an adult, that's a really complicated operation."
"Imagine how complicated [and] intricate it is in a 13 month old where the nerves, arteries and vessels are a fraction of a size of adult vessels," he continues. "It's a really impressive surgical feat."
However, all these years later, Destiny is once again in need of help.
"As she kept growing and she would gain weight," a family member tells the docs, "the flap would gain weight."
Can they pull off the complex surgery? Tune in tonight to find out!