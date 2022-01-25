See the Tumor That Has the Botched Docs Asking, "What the Hell Is That?!"

Watch : Woman's RARE Foot Tumor Continues to Grow

A medical mystery.

One of the patients on tonight's all-new episode of Botched has such a rare affliction that she became the subject of a medical journal report when she was just 13 months old.

Dr. Paul Nassif doesn't even know what to make of Destiny's case in this sneak peek clip, asking "What the hell is that?!" after glancing at a photo of a growth on her foot.

Thankfully, Dr. Terry Dubrow came prepared to explain: "So, Destiny had a lipoblastoma, which is a very, very rare benign tumor in childhood that grows very rapidly."

Destiny and her family members provide additional details once they arrive for a consultation, including the fact that the growth first appeared when she was just three months old.

"It was just like a pimple on her right heal," Destiny's loved one tells the Botched docs. "Several months later, I noticed it grew to the size of a marble."