Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Cancer Battle

"It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist," the statement continued. "He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family – Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces."

Hours before news broke of his passing, comedian and friend Pauly Shore tweeted that he was able to pay his respects to the star the night before.



"I say this with a heavy heart," Shore wrote on Jan. 20. "Just left the hospital in Vegas where Louie Anderson, his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes."

Following the news, many of Anderson's peers shared touching tributes honoring his legacy including Viola Davis, Gilbert Gottfried and Henry Winkler.