Kathryn Prescott Shares Rare Health Update 4 Months After Terrifying Truck Accident

Kathryn Prescott will never forget the day her life seemed to change forever.
In September, the actress was hit by a cement truck, which broke both her legs, her foot, her left hand and her pelvis in two places. And today, for the first time, the 30-year-old is opening up about what happened—and how an ordinary rock became her, well, rock.
"An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher," she captioned her first Instagram in nearly five months. "She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck. When I finally got to the operating room and was being prepped for my first surgery, one of the assistants asked me what was in my fist. I realized I had been holding onto it since then without realizing."
The rock, which she shared in the snap, became something of a lucky charm. "Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please tell me) and to all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical/occupational therapists and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai," she continued before shouting out her twin Megan Prescott. "Thank you to my sister for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban. Thank you to all of my friends for being there, without hesitation, and for sending your mums, friends and sisters when you couldn't."
Lastly, she praised the person who was quite literally by her side through it all: "Thank you to my hospital room mate for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn't much to laugh about. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and helped in every and any way they could. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."
Back in Sept., after Kathryn was struck, Megan said she received "the most terrifying phone call" of her life. She rushed to New York from the U.K. to be by her sister's side. "She is incredibly lucky to be alive," Megan wrote on Instagram Sept. 9. "She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."
In a miraculous turn of events, on Sept. 30, Megan announced that her sister was out of the hospital "and working hard to put her body and life back together."