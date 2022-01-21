"Kiss It Better" With These Can't-Miss 70% Off Deals From Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to refresh your beauty routine or just stock up on your longtime favorites, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has blessed us all with a New Year's Sale. Set the tone for 2022 with a "look good, feel good, do good" state of mind. You can get your Fenty Beauty favorites for 70% off as long as you jump in these deals before they sell out.
Try out a new shade of lipstick, restock your Fenty Skin staples, ditch your tired makeup brushes for some fresh replacements, and get your glow on with some lit-from-within highlighters all created by the one and only Rihanna.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
This ultra-blendable, skin-smoothing foundation delivers the natural finish you desire with long staying power in 50 different shades. The Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation instantly evens out the skin without clogging your pores or settling into fine lines. The foundation has skin-loving ingredients, including Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate, which provide hydration. It gets even better though. This formula is sweat-resistant and humidity-resistant.
Fenty Beauty shoppers love this foundation for it's skin-like finish, with one writing, "This is such a nice finish, isn't heavy on the face its just like having really nice, clear skin." Another declared, "This is literally the best foundation I've ever tried. It matches my skin tone PERFECTLY, it blends so well, it melts into my skin to look like my actual skin! Love love love!"
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder
You're gonna want to keep one of these in every bag you own. It delivers an instant refresh, absorbing shine, and diffuses pores to give you that on-the-go photo filter effect. If you want to stay photo-ready 24/7 like Rihanna herself, this powder ensures that you are shine-free in an instant. This translucent powder is traceless on all skin tones without caking, clogging pores, creeping into fine lines, or disturbing makeup. In fact, it actually extends the wear of your foundation.
"I am an MUA and I loved using this on my clients for a wedding I recently did. I had one very oily client and after dabbing her oil with a sponge I applied this with a puff and literally it was like magic (if I believed in that). I was amazed! The oily spot went completely matte. This product should be hyped up way more. It's very good product," a makeup artist shared.
Fenty Beauty Baby What It Dew Travel-Size Makeup Refreshing Spray
Shay Mitchell said that she "always like to start" her beauty routine with this Fenty spray. Use this hydrating spray under makeup to prep the skin for foundation or over makeup to instantly refresh the skin throughout your day.
A customer said, "Leaves your skin glowing, super hydrated and not to mention it smells amazing and leaves you looking so gorgeous after. I use it after applying my Fenty foundation and it helps it set in and I also use it throughout the day as well to keep fresh. Definitely recommend this spray!!"
Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette
You just found your new everyday eyeshadow palette. It's a limited edition, mega size set with 12 smooth, super blendable, crease-resistant, long-lasting shades. The range includes matte, shimmer, and metallic shades that you can wear on their own or mix together.
"This palette is absolutely amazing!! the shades are very natural & we can do so many beautiful makeup looks and the pigmentation is incredible," a customer shared via review.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Cognac Candy
Get that show-stopping highlighter for the high points of your face, your collar bones, shoulder blades, and any other area where you want some extra glow. It has a shimmer, 3D formula that's a unique jelly-like powder that's cool to the touch and melts into the skin. This Cognac Candy shade delivers some copper sparkle.
An emphatic customer declared, "THIS PRODUCT IS 1000/10 MY FAVORITE HIGHLIGHT NO DEBATE."
Fenty Skin Travel-Size Start'r Set
Cleanse, tone, and hydrate your skin with three simple steps. This set is ideal for travel. It's also the perfect introduction to a new skincare routine without the commitment of buying full-price products. The Total Cleans'r removes makeup and cleans the skin without stripping or drying it. Fat Water is the do-it-all toner serum that targets pores and improves darks spots while it brightens, smooths, and fights shine. The Hydra Vizor is a 2-in-1 sunscreen/moisturizer that's lightweight, oily free, and it's truly invisible on all skin tones.
"They feel and smell good. I noticed a difference in my skin within the first week of using these products," a customer said. Another remarked, "Wow, I immediately noticed a difference in my face. Will definitely be ordering again."
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Cheeky
This is one of the most-beloved Fenty Beauty products. This lip gloss delivers explosive shine in eight universally flattering shades handpicked by Rihanna herself. The formula is super conditioning and it's not sticky at all. It's on sale for just $13 in the Cheeky shade, which is a shimmering, bright red/orange.
A shopper shared, "This lip gloss is long lasting and creamy! I don't go anywhere without it and it also smells so good!!"
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unattached & Undefeated
This high-impact liquid lipstick is long-lasting and so weightless that you won't even feel like you're wearing makeup. There are nine liquid lipstick shades to choose from. Currently, the shades Unattached and Undefeated are on sale. Unattached is a bright coral, while Undefeated is a gorgeous, sultry purple.
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer
This body luminizer delivers a silky, sublime shimmer with a dew, ultra lit finish. Its gel-based formula will give you that post-vacation glow whenever you use it.
"One of my best must haves! I think I have about 5 or more of this product I'm so addicted to it! My fiancé loves how it shines and sparkles on my skin," a Fenty Beauty shopper said. Another praised the luminizer for it's "natural looking glow.
Fenty Beauty Total Cleans'r Mini Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Get hyper clean without stripping or drying out your skin. Cancel the makeup wipes. It's a makeup remover and a cleanser combined. In a consumer study, 98% of users agreed it thoroughly cleanses the skin and removes dirt/oil after just one use.
A fan of the product, raved, "Ooooh my God my face felt sooooo good, soft like a newborn!!!" Another said, "Love this line of products. Every time I cleanse my face I look like I just had a facial. Totally enjoy and I always purchase starter kit as a gift every chance I get."
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Give your glam a dose of highlight and blush with this shimmer stick. This cream-to-powder formula is long-lasting, super blendable, and it feels ultra-weightless. Swipe a bit of this onto your skin and blend it in with your fingers or with a brush. It's on sale in Beach Bum (a radiant peach) and Pink Lemonade (a glimmering pink). A little bit goes a long way with this product and one shimmer stick lasts forever.
A shopper gushed, "I love how easy it applies and it's multiple uses!" Another shared, "I was always a blush person but i love this more than a blush it is my go to glam up or even run out the house but still look simple n gorgeous."
Fenty Beauty Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150
This brush is just what you need for precise, effortless, sculpting, concealing, and contouring when you are on the go. The retractable brush has a cover, which means you won't get any makeup all over the inside of your bag. You will never leave at home without this.
A shopper raved, "This is the best!! This brush gets the job done and it's small enough to fit any bag. Love it!!!" Another said, "Love it! Perfect design for the purse!"
