Country Singer Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Baby Together

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have some beautiful crazy news.
The country music singer, 31, and his spouse, 29, are expecting their first child together.
"This may be the best year yet," Nicole wrote on Instagram Thursday, Jan. 20. "Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful."
Added Luke, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs."
The couple also shared a series of photos showing them holding up a sonogram as Nicole cradled her baby bump. And, of course, the country music community couldn't wait to congratulate the parents-to-be.
"This is FANTASTIC!!" Ashley McBryde wrote. "Congratulations you two!!!!" Added Maren Morris, "Congratulations, y'all!"
The announcement comes about a year and a half after Luke and Nicole tied the knot. A rep for the duo confirmed to People they said "I do" at their home in southern, Fla. on Aug. 1, 2020, with their love story and big day being captured in the music video for Luke's song "Forever After All."
According to the magazine, Luke and Nicole started dating in 2016 while she was working at music rights management company BMI in Nashville, Tenn. As he recalled to People, he had "no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal" at the time.
"Everybody was like, 'Yeah, this is never gonna work,'" Combs told the outlet, "and so I didn't have anything when we met."
Fast-forward three Grammy nominations, six CMA Awards and six Billboard Music Awards later, and Luke and Nicole are still better together.
"Thank you for loving me, I don't know how you do it, but I'm glad you do," he wrote in a February 2020 Instagram tribute to Nicole. "I love you SO. MUCH."