Country Singer Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Baby Together

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have some beautiful crazy news.

The country music singer, 31, and his spouse, 29, are expecting their first child together.

"This may be the best year yet," Nicole wrote on Instagram Thursday, Jan. 20. "Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful."

Added Luke, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs."

The couple also shared a series of photos showing them holding up a sonogram as Nicole cradled her baby bump. And, of course, the country music community couldn't wait to congratulate the parents-to-be.

"This is FANTASTIC!!" Ashley McBryde wrote. "Congratulations you two!!!!" Added Maren Morris, "Congratulations, y'all!"

The announcement comes about a year and a half after Luke and Nicole tied the knot. A rep for the duo confirmed to People they said "I do" at their home in southern, Fla. on Aug. 1, 2020, with their love story and big day being captured in the music video for Luke's song "Forever After All."