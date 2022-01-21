Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!



As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.



Immediately after the Grammy winner shared his most recent post, fans couldn't help but praise Saint for his clear-as-day slam dunk. One follower jokingly wrote, "Yeah [I don't remember] seeing LeBron James dunking at this age, you got a special one here." While another simply summed it up with writing, "He got moves."



As many of the rapper's fans may note, this wouldn't be the first time that Ye has shown off Saint's serious sporty side. Back in November, Ye shared a clip of Saint playing a very special round of catch with NFL star Tom Brady to Instagram.