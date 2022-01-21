Singer Meat Loaf Dead at 74: Cher and More Stars Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved performer.

Meat Loaf, née Michael Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page confirmed early Friday, Jan. 21. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the message began. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time," the statement concluded. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

As news of the "Bat Out of Hell" singer's death emerged overnight, many fans, friends and fellow stars took to social media to pay tribute to him. "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer,'" Cher tweeted. "Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans."