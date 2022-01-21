This One-Touch Can Opener Has 34,400 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is it just us or are those hand crank can openers really hard to operate? Not to mention, they often leave you with sharp-edged lids and in need of a bandaid.
We used to dread having to open a can of beans or soup because our manual can opener always created more work for us. That is until we discovered Kitchen Mama's Electric Can Opener that only requires a press of a button to open stubborn cans in seconds. In addition to producing edge-free lids, this kitchen must-doesn't take up much space and it's only $30!
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Available in 10 colors, this magical can opener will save you space, time and frustration when trying to open up a can of soup or beans! It's perfect for those with injuries, arthritis or weak hands. All you have to do is position it on the top of your can, press the button and let it work its magic!
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I bought this for a special needs friend who only has 1 arm/hand available. He loves it. Can easily open cans because it works all by itself with the touch of a button. Cuts around the side of the can so no troubles trying to get the cut lid out of the can which also takes 2 hands. Had it for 4 weeks thus far. This quality unit has restored his ability to do what he loves and that it cook! I am going to get one for myself!"
"I bought this for my mother, who has some problems with arthritis, and when we gathered around to see if it worked, we were all pretty impressed. It left the edge of the can crimped in a way that avoids those sharp edges, which I personally have been sliced by several times."
"10 out of 10 from me, works first time every time, really cool how it does it and leaves no sharp edges. I have tried a couple of other makes before and this one is by far the best, highly recommended."
"During my lifetime I've used dozens of different types of can opener but this one is the very best. It is amazingly easy to use and works so quickly. If you've never used a battery operated before then try this can opener before then this one and see how effortlessly it opens your cans!"
Ready for more Amazon finds? Check out this acupressure mat with 23,000 five-star reviews!