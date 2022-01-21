Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $12: Save 50% On Perricone MD, Clarins, Tarte, I Dew Care & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $12) on products from Perricone MD, Clarins, Tarte, I Dew Care, and Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Face
This is a truly iconic and very beloved product. This multi-tasking powerhouse delivers visible anti-aging results in just seven days. It improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, dullness, uneven texture, uneven skin tone, discoloration, loss of firmness, and redness.
Multiple products from this line are available at half price today only! This includes the neck cream, and hand cream, along with six other products.
An Ulta shopper raved, "I've been using this product for over 5 years and it's the best I've found for wrinkles. I use the face on both my face and neck and see really great results. Expensive but well worth it for the results!" That's why it's a smart move to get this while it's half price.
Another shopper said, "This product has significantly improved the texture of my skin. I love having it as part of my skin routine." A third fan of the product shared, "I use this morning and night and wow what a difference it has made in my skin."
Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert
This is an innovative contouring cream that visibly reduces the look of cellulite. This fast-absorbing product visibly lifts, contours, and refines while it soothes and smooths the skin's surface.
Tarte Maracuja Oil
This multipurpose oil will be your go-to product for so many different purposes. Use it to help prevent split ends and tame fly-aways. You can also use it as a hair and scalp masic. This is a must-have for cuticle care. Put this on your skin for firmer, brighter, smoother skin. It provides the hydration you need in addition to improving the appearance of dark spots and redness.
An Ulta shopper shared, "I use in my hair, on my face/hands/feet and nails. Great product. Works well with my skin. Leaves my skin a little shinier than I would like, but it's not greasy feeling."
Another said, "This is the best oil I've ever used. My skin is Sahara Desert dry. I pat a few drops on at night and my skin feels hydrated in the morning. The dropper is pretty and works great! Totally recommend."
I Dew Care Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Mask
This hydrating wash-off mask was inspired by soft-serve ice cream. It's infused with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glacier water to deeply nourish and moisturize the skin. Apply a generous, even layer to your skin, leave it on for 5-10 minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water while massaging it into your skin in a circular motion. To continue the hydration, use this 2-3 times a week.
There are seven I Dew Care masks available for half price today only!
A customer said, "My favorite mask, hydrating, good for sensitive skin, cooling, and it smells amazing! The packaging is beyond adorable, even down to the sprinkles in the face mask itself."
Another shared, "I have very dry skin and this is the best hydrating product I have used that has effectively worked."
Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength LacticGlow Micropolish Resurface & Brighten Cleanser
This cleansing gel gently removes build up and polishes your skin without irritation. It brightens a dull complexion, evens out your skin tone and improves the appearance of pore size and blemishes.
A fan of the product gushed, "The Lactic Glow Micropolish Gentle Cleansing Gel is AH-MAZE-ING!!! This is first cleanser that actually feels like and does what it claims. I can feel the tiny beads exfoliating and polishing my skin with the lightest touch. I started using it in combination with my spin brush and my skin looks so refreshed and youthful. I actually have a glow using this gel cleanser. I'd highly recommend this to anyone with skin issues such as blemishes and dry patches. I found the gel cleanser to be very gentle and didn't dry out my already dry skin!"
Another gushed, "This cleansing gel just gives me life and has my skin glowing so nice and lovely and skin clearing up just makes my day."
If you want the softest, clearest skin of your life, check out this miraculous face mask.