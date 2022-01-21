Britney Spears Unveils Purple Hair Transformation Amid Family Feud

Watch : Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Oops... she did it again! Britney Spears just unveiled her new makeover.

The pop star, 40, revealed her purple hair 'do on Instagram, flaunting her newly colored locks for her 39 million followers to see.

"Here's me with purple hair," she wrote along with shrugging emojis.

What inspired the sudden transformation? "I'm bored, ok ???" the singer explained, in the midst of a public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!!"

As for her verdict on the hair style, Britney wrote, "Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey."

She completed the look with a $100 plunging minidress, she said, and a pair of her signature red boots.

Britney looked like she was feeling herself, setting the clip to Cyndi Lauper's song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

It seems she got her makeover before enjoying a night out on the town with fiancé Sam Asghari. On Jan. 19, the couple dined at Soho House in West Hollywood, arriving with two bodyguards, according to an eyewitness. Britney shared a pic with Sam, in which she appeared to have lavender hair.