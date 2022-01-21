Singer Gayle Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's DM and Receiving Love From Kim Kardashian and North West

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Olivia Rodrigo the New It-Girl?

It seems like everybody (and their dog!) are loving Gayle's breakout single "abcdefu."

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the 17-year-old singer reflected on her life since the song went viral on TikTok and catapulted its way up the music chart, sharing that its success is still "so surreal" to her.

"I genuinely feel like I'm sleepwalking sometimes," she said with a laugh. "I feel like I'm this like 30-year-old woman who hit her head and is secretly in a coma right now and I don't know it, and I'm going to wake up and be like, 'Wasn't that a really funny dream?'"

In fact, Gayle is floored by how her breakup tune has captured the attention of some of Hollywood's biggest names—including Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, who used a snippet of the track in a video on their joint TikTok account.

"[They] used my song with North making hot chocolate," Gayle recalled. "It's literally her just making hot chocolate but it said @KimAndNorth and I was like, 'Hello!'"