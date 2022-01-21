Rihanna Stuns in Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day Campaign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One thing is for sure: We have love on the brain after seeing Savage X Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection!

In the lingerie brand's red-hot campaign, aptly named "Love On The Edge," Rihanna is joined by models Lourdes Leon, Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse and Alva Claire to show off styles from the V-Day-inspired Glossy Flossy and Lace'd Up collections. Whether you're into lingerie or not, the diverse campaign proves everyone deserves to look and feel sexy on Valentine's Day and beyond!

From lace teddies and heart embroidered bras to festive briefs and sizzling accessories, the size-inclusive collection has everything you need to upgrade pillow talk time.

Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite Valentine's Day styles below that we think you'll like, too. But don't wait too long, V-Day will be here before you know it!