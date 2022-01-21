Rihanna Stuns in Savage X Fenty's Valentine's Day Campaign

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One thing is for sure: We have love on the brain after seeing Savage X Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection!
In the lingerie brand's red-hot campaign, aptly named "Love On The Edge," Rihanna is joined by models Lourdes Leon, Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse and Alva Claire to show off styles from the V-Day-inspired Glossy Flossy and Lace'd Up collections. Whether you're into lingerie or not, the diverse campaign proves everyone deserves to look and feel sexy on Valentine's Day and beyond!
From lace teddies and heart embroidered bras to festive briefs and sizzling accessories, the size-inclusive collection has everything you need to upgrade pillow talk time.
Below, we rounded up 10 of our favorite Valentine's Day styles below that we think you'll like, too. But don't wait too long, V-Day will be here before you know it!
Glossy Flossy Quarter Cup Bra
It's all in the details! This gorgeous bra features a heart embroidery design, rose gold-tone hardware and a removable glossy heart charm in the center.
Glossy Flossy Brazilian
Complete the look with this midrise Brazilian bottom, which has a glossy coated panel in the front.
Disco Lace Up Teddy
Available in sizes XS-3X, this lace-up teddy is sure to make any Valentine's Day night a whole lot steamier.
Savage X Satin Boxers
Need something to match your heart-adorned bra? These unisex boxers will help you feel comfortable and sexy.
Lace'd Up Bralette
Add a pop of color to your V-Day fit with this beautiful satin and lace bralette. The lace-up detailing is everything!
Lace'd Up Thong
If you get the bralette, you have to get the matching thong!
Savage X Briefs
Featuring a contour pouch in the front, you'll feel comfortable all day long while wearing this festive brief.
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Sleep Top
Finish the night off with this sheer sleep top! It has a glossy coated fabric on the neckline and ring hardware at the center.
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Half Slip
Complete the red-hot fishnet look with this cropped slip!
Glossy Flossy Fishnet Gloves
Wear these gloves in and out of the bedroom! They'll elevate any Valentine's Day look.
