How Jamie Anderson's Parents Could Push the Olympic Snowboarder to Gold Once Again

Jamie Anderson's biggest fans will be cheering her on from a distance.

As the 2022 Olympic Games continue in Beijing, the greatest athletes from around the world won't be competing as their family watches from the stands. Instead, event organizers are following a strict rule that no spectators from outside the country are permitted to attend events.

For Jamie, who is going for gold in her third Olympic games as a snowboarder, the realization that her mom and dad will be watching from California instead of at the finish line brings mixed emotions.

"I love my family's support and although they won't be there in person, they will be there in spirit," Jamie exclusively told E! News. "They're going to have a big viewing party, but times are crazy right now and we all have to be adaptable and go with the flow of things and be mindful of the situation we're in as a community and as the whole world."