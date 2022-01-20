Pete Davidson Compares Himself to a "Diamond in the Trash" While Discussing His Allure

Watch : Pete Davidson Takes Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pics?

The King of Staten Island? More like a "diamond in the trash," according to Pete Davidson.

The Saturday Night Live star has been raising eyebrows amid his ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, so during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O'Neal Comedy Benefit Concert on Jan. 18, he couldn't help but crack a joke at his own expense while addressing the recent attention surrounding his life.

"There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," Pete—who has previously dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor—told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."

The 28-year-old comedian went on to explain his mysterious allure by comparing himself to that one good movie you find in the discount DVD bin.

"I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash," he joked. "It's a steal."