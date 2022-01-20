See Kendall Jenner Frolic in the Snow in Just a Tiny Bikini

Watch : Kendall Jenner DEFENDS Controversial Wedding Dress Choice

Heating up, even in winter weather.

Kendall Jenner left almost nothing to the imagination during a recent bikini-clad romp in the snow, which she documented on Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 20. "Wim Hof said ice baths," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted earlier today with a trio of sexy snapshots.

The 26-year-old supermodel turned snow bunny showed off lots of skin while frolicking through freezing temperatures in a barely-there black two-piece, sunglasses and knee-high fur boots. Kendall flashed a smile as she walked through inches of fresh powder during the impromptu photo shoot.

Kendall is currently on a winter getaway. Just yesterday, she shared a gallery of photos from a snowboarding adventure along with a video of herself expertly making her way down the mountain in front of picturesque views. The former E! star left her bikini at home and opted for proper snowboarding gear and a flashes silver jacket.