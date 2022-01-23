BREAKING

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Relationships Should Be Fun, So We Are Ranking the Summer House Couples

Housemates may come and go on Summer House, but their Hamptons hookups will live forever. Grab a Loverboy and check out our ranking of the best and worst couples on the Bravo hit.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 23, 2022 1:00 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentSummer House
Watch: "Bachelor" Wives, "90 Day" Sneak Peek & "Summer House"

Prepare to get activated.

While the temperature may currently be freezing on the East Coast, Summer House is back and heating up our TV screens. The Bravo hit returned for its sixth season on Jan. 24 with plenty of relationship drama dominating the premiere, including wedding woes, a new love triangle and some Southern Charm drama

Of course, hookups in the Hamptons are nothing new as the housemates have definitely played musical beds over the years. Viewers have watched as Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have had their fair share of ups and downs before getting married in September, while we have all rooted for Lindsay Hubbard to find a man who will make her a damn sandwich. Could her best friend Carl Radke finally be ready to so?! Plus, we still have PTSD from the Hannah Berner and Luke Grubalson s--t show that went down last year. Talk about a summer bummer. 

photos
Summer House Season 6 Cast Photos

So grab a Loverboy and check out our ranking of all the Summer House couples. (Note: We didn't include any Winter House pairings or couplings, like Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, that we've yet to see on Summer House proper!)

Instagram
WORST: Hannah Berner and Luke Gulbranson

Simultaneously the best and worst example of modern dating. While their will-they-or-won't-they was one of season four's most compelling storylines, their whatevership nearly destroyed the house the following summer. It's still shocking to remember we once kind of shipped these two!

WireImage
Carl Radke and Lauren Wirkus

Carl has a history of bad decisions and many of those went down during his time hooking up with the single Wirkus sister, who clearly wanted more from him than he was willing to give. Hell hath no fury like a twin betrayed who has a protective doppelganger.

Instagram
Hannah and Des Bishop

Sure, the show probably had to move houses this season after comedian couple Hannah and Des decided it would be funny to have sex in Kyle and Amanda's bathroom, but they are still engaged, so there's that!

Getty Images
Lindsay Hubbard and Everett Weston

They get points for somehow managing to maintain a friendship after their tumultuous relationship, but wow, wow, wow, was their on-and-off-again romance tough to watch at times. 

Bravo
Ciara Miller and Luke

Oof, this one was painful to watch play out. Luke ghosted Ciara a year ago, only to think bringing her into the house with Hannah was a good idea? Fortunately, it allowed the wonder that is Ciara to grace Bravo viewers with her presence, so this wasn't a total wash.

Instagram/Bravo
Paige and Perry Rahbar

While this pairing mostly happened off-screen, as Paige's boyfriend of one year all but refusing to be on-camera, we still feel confident weighing in on it by saying that any man who decides to date a reality star while simultaneously acting above being on the show has an ego more inflated than all the floats in the Summer House pool combined. 

True Entertainment/Bravo
Lindsay and Stephen Traversie

Oh, this was never going to last, as Lindsay was always going to eat Stravy alive long before he was finally able to make her that sandwich. At least we will always have his PowerPoint presentation. 

Getty Images
Carl and Lindsay

Like a monkey on the sun, their short-lived and ill-fated hookup in season four was too hot(headed) to live. Carlito 4.0 was nowhere near ready for a committed relationship, let alone one with someone as strong-willed and determined as his best friend. 

But much to our surprise, we actually believe in this pair's sweet second shot, which feels real and not just for reality TV after everything these two have been through, both together and individually. We are excited to see how their friendship evolves into a serious romance over the course of season six and our fingers are crossed Carl and Lindsay will keep each other activated—in a good way!—for the foreseeable future. 

Instagram
Danielle Oliver and Robert Sieber

These two are so cute and so boring, which is actually a compliment when it comes to a reality TV couple! Plus, he effortlessly got along with the gang and can cook amazing meals during his visits. Put a ring on it, Danielle!

Getty Images
Carl and Paige

Listen, if these two met for the first time today we are convinced they would be a stellar couple. You can't convince us otherwise! Alas, Carl proved to be more of a f--kboy than a Loverboy when the influencer entered the house in season three, unable to transition their relationship much farther than the kitchen pantry. Oh, what could have been...

Getty Images
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula

Never has there been a tale that has left us more shook than that of Mr. and Mrs. Cooke. Despite all the highs and lows, we still root for these two, who fight hard and laugh harder. While it's hard to imagine how the hell they're going to end up exchanging vows by the end of the season based on that doozy of a fight they had in the premiere, like Thanos' snap, they are inevitable. 

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2

Priyanka Chopra Hinted She Was "Expecting" With Nick Jonas Months Ago

3

Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dead at 26

Summer House airs Mondays on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Secrets of Playboy Bombshells: Sex Rings, Kidnappings & More

2

Priyanka Chopra Hinted She Was "Expecting" With Nick Jonas Months Ago

3

Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dead at 26

4

Julia Fox Insists She’s Not Dating Kanye West For “Fame” Or “Money”

5

Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Posting Pics Online