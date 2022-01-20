Watch the Scary Moment This Newscaster Gets Hit By a Car on Live TV

Watch : "AGT: Extreme" Star Speaks Out on Near-Fatal Accident

It's the kind of story that needs to be seen to be believed.

WSAZ-TV journalist Tori Yorgey was reporting live from Dunbar, W. Va. the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 19, to newscaster Tim Irr about a local water main break when she was struck from behind by a car.

The collision caused Yorgey to bump into the camera, which plummeted into the nearby snow. "Oh my god, I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK," she said. "I'm OK, y'know, that's live TV for ya. It's all good."

Maintaining her composure, the journalist revealed that this wasn't the first time she had been hit by a car while reporting the news. "I actually got hit by a car in college too just like that," she added. "I am so glad I'm OK!"

Righting the camera, Yorgey took a moment to speak with the driver who hit her, who could be heard apologizing off-camera. "Ma'am, you are so sweet and you're OK," she replied. "It is all good."