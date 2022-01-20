Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Escape the Family Drama During Date Night

Watch : Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Living well may just be the best revenge.

While Britney Spears' complicated relationship with younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears continues to make headlines, the singer was able to escape her family drama with a private date night in Los Angeles.

On Jan. 19, Britney headed to Soho House in West Hollywood, where she enjoyed dinner with fiancé Sam Asghari.

"Britney arrived with Sam and two bodyguards," an eyewitness told E! News. "Britney wore her sunglasses the entire time she walked through Soho House until they sat down at their table for dinner. She looked like she wanted to be under the radar and her guards did a great job of blocking her from being seen."

Once she was seated, Britney "looked very relieved and happy," the witness said.

"It seemed like she was very excited to be out and was smiling a lot," the eyewitness added. "Britney looked really happy with Sam and he was making her laugh a lot. You could tell he was making sure she was comfortable and having a good time."