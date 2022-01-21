Update Your Wardrobe With Stand-Out Styles Under $100

We selected these products chosen by Alison Deyette because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you look through your closet and think "I have nothing to wear," don't panic. There's no need to get rid of your entire wardrobe. All you need are a few new pieces to liven things up. Take some insights from Style Expert Alison Deyette, who created some fashionable looks with pieces that are all under $100.

If you want to feel like a professional stylist put your outfit together, you can shop these whole looks that Alison styled, but that's not all. The best part is that these pieces are incredibly versatile. You can mix and match them with items you already have to create new outfits.

Check out the on-trend outfits that Alison styled below and if want additional fashion insights, make sure you follow her on Instagram.