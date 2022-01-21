Update Your Wardrobe With Stand-Out Styles Under $100

We selected these products chosen by Alison Deyette because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you look through your closet and think "I have nothing to wear," don't panic. There's no need to get rid of your entire wardrobe. All you need are a few new pieces to liven things up. Take some insights from Style Expert Alison Deyette, who created some fashionable looks with pieces that are all under $100.
If you want to feel like a professional stylist put your outfit together, you can shop these whole looks that Alison styled, but that's not all. The best part is that these pieces are incredibly versatile. You can mix and match them with items you already have to create new outfits.
Check out the on-trend outfits that Alison styled below and if want additional fashion insights, make sure you follow her on Instagram.
Look 1: Bold Color and Faux Leather
Ryegrass Womens Mid Rise Regular Fit Ankle Pant
"While most of us have leather jackets in our closet the stand-out piece to acquire is leather or faux leather pants. It's the perfect three-season item to wear with an oversized sweater, sparkly top, and even a blazer if you've got business to attend to," Alison explained.
The stylist elaborated, "I like this faux leather pair for their relaxed fit. These will stretch in your wardrobe options more than a tight pair of leather leggings. Extra details like a tie waist and side button hem."
A.n.a Womens High Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater
"Let's talk about the bold color sweater. Escape the doldrums of an all-black outfit and make your look POP with a bright, bold colored sweater. A sweater like this is a 'live in' all winter long kind of sweater. Pair with faux leather for polish, obviously jeans, or consider a herringbone or tweed pant or skirt," Alison said.
She advised, "Do the "half-tuck" on this sweater to still define your shape."
A.n.a Womens Diablo Booties Block Heel
Alison concluded, "And sometimes an outfit needs a shoe that grabs attention like these cool, faux snakeskin booties."
Look 2: Curve-Hugging Sweater Dress Combo
Rachel Zoe Ribbed Cardigan And Dress Set
Alison shared, "While sweaters are the go-to all winter long, sweater dresses are all about the curve appeal. This combo of a slim tank sweater dress and cropped cardigan is all about letting it hug your body. AND this is a year-round duo! Take the cardigan and pair it over other dresses and when the temperature rises slip off the cardigan and wear it as slim tank dress and pair with sandals."
"To keep the look curve hugging add a slim belt over the entire look," the stylist recommended.
Charles by Charles David Nude Pumps
Alison suggested pairing the sweater dress set with these nude pumps, which you can easily pair with many other outfits.
Look 3: Cropped, Fitted Jean Jacket & a Striped Dress
Cece Cropped Denim Jacket
"The jean jacket is having its moment and it's here to stay. I dare say you can create a collection of jean jackets for various looks when you get one for this price. I like one with like this in a deeper rinse wash," Alison said.
She explained, "To pair with dresses go for a fitted and slightly cropped style that way you won't be covering up the cinched waist like you see on this cute mini dress. Try on before you buy. You want to make sure your jean jacket isn't boxy. Don't hesitate to roll up the sleeves like a shirt."
Adyson Parker Smocked Waist Tank Hi-Lo Dress
"As for the dress, this striped style is feminine, fun and flirty. Add tights for colder temps," Alison shared.
Marc Fisher Pointy Toe Suede Booties
The stylist said, "I added a nod to cowboys with the western-style booties."
Look 4: Pink Tweed Fringe Jacket & Jeans
Venus Open Front Tweed Fringe Jacket
Alison suggested, "Choose a color that brightens your mood and makes dressing fun. While this also comes in black, pink is certainly a happy color."
She remarked, "This is the blazer that does triple duty in your wardrobe. A longer length tweed fringe jacket that has a Parisian vibe. It comes in two shades of pink for wearability all year. Wear for fun with cute tips and sweaters. Wear for work with slim trousers and a blouse. Wear as outwear when you want to look more polished while shopping or meeting up with your girlfriends."
Venus Wrap Detail Sweater
"I paired the blazer with this wrap detailed sweater for an additional style inspiration of color and texture," Alison said.
Venus Plus Size Casual Bootcut Jeans
"Those bootcut jeans are still the 'it' style to wear," Alison declared. She advised, "Personally, coming from a woman like me with curves, if you want to elongate your shape, try bootcut for giving the impression of looking taller and slimmer."
Look 5: Jumpsuit & Draped Cardigan
H Halston Faux Suede Stretch Surplice Jumpsuit
Alison said, "If you don't own a jumpsuit. It's time. We all still want comfy, but choose a chic option. And skip black. Go for a rich color. And doesn't hurt to have a little shine. For a more updated look skip denim and sweatshirt material."
Eileen Fisher Fine Organic Linen Crepe Knit Long Cardigan
"I paired the jumpsuit with an open drape cardigan and tied it at the waist," Alison said.
Marc Fisher Metallic Dress Heels
Alison completed the look with these metallic heels.