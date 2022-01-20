Why Kurt Wants to "Quit" the Show in This Joe Millionaire Sneak Peek

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Yikes, things aren't looking too good for one of the Joes.

Things are heating up on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer and not in a good way. In an E! News exclusive preview for episode three, the girls question whether or not Kurt's kiss with one of the women was genuine.

"So obviously now we're in, like, an awkward situation," Amanda says to Kurt in the clip. "Do you want to be open?"

"Yeah, we can be open," Kurt responds. "Let's be open. We're all here together."

Refusing to back down, the 28-year-old fashion designer demands the truth from Kurt, noting, "So we just need to feel how you're feeling. If you feel something for...anyone else besides her, I want you to be real. I don't want you to put on a show."

A seemingly annoyed Kurt says he is not "putting on a show," adding, "I kiss you genuinely, ok?"

"And I'm supposed to explore these things," he continues. "And I don't know how to act, ok? So I don't have the answers."