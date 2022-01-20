Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's Twilight Audition Was Wilder Than You Thought

Watch : BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards

When you spot a good vampire, you just know!

From the very beginning, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke knew that casting was going to be tough. While teenager Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) was locked in early on, finding the perfect actor to portray vampire Edward Cullen was a little trickier.

On the Jan. 19 episode of Spotify's The Big Hit Show podcast, Catherine looked back on the moment Kristen auditioned with Robert Pattinson. In just a short amount of time, she knew something special was brewing.

"I wanted somebody that didn't seem like a real person," she explained to host Alex Pappademas. "Who is that going to be? This vampire has lived for 90-something years. He's ethereal, he's special, he's unique, he's internal, he's brooding, he's everything, you know, iconic."

Catherine described in detail the first audition Rob and Kristen had together, in the bedroom of her house.