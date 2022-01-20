14 Unique Gifts for the Rebellious Aquarius in Your Life

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Stuck on what to get the Aquarius in your life? We've been there. After all, Aquarius signs are truly one of a kind, so no ordinary gift will do. The good news is, we've found some really great gift ideas that are perfect for these rebellious air signs. We guarantee you'll find something they're sure to love.
"Non-conforming, non-traditional Aquarius, is all about advancing humanity in new uncharted ways," Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and @psychicstina on TikTok, told E! News. "The water bearer is a friendly, brainy, creative type who loves the unique and bizarre. Great gifts for Aquarius would be anything technologically advanced or digital. They would go wild for subscriptions to new groovy apps that make their life more streamlined or interesting."
Aquarius have the ability to see beauty in things that may seem weird or unusual to most. They also have a unique sense of style and love experimenting with colors. They'll get especially excited for anything purple or aquamarine which happen to be two of their luckiest colors.
From advanced skincare tools to tees that capture their rebellious spirit, we've rounded up several gifts that are perfect for Aquarius. Check those out below.
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand
SolaWaveSold By SolaWave
Since Aquarius love anything technologically advanced, SolaWave's advanced skincare wand is a must-have beauty tool for the water bearer. It combines four powerful dermatological treatments (microcurrent, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth, and facial massage) together in one little tool. It's also rechargeable, portable, and comes in rose gold, ombre and matte black.
Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer
Bubble BeautySold By Bubble Beauty
This ultra-hydrating moisturizer from Bubble Beauty will be a slam dunk for your Aquarius. It's made with aloe leaf juice, vitamin E, avocado oil, a superfood protein blend and a botanical extract. All of these work together beautifully to give you a soft, youthful, radiant glow.
The Self Care Bucket List
FlowjoSold By Flowjo
Aquarius are known for being the humanitarians of the zodiac because they truly care about making a positive difference in the world. They're very selfless, which is amazing. But it's important for them to find time in their days to take care of themselves too. This Self Care Bucket List from Flowjo can help them do that. It's an ideas box that contains 100 cards that are categorized based on mood. It was defined to make life "better, easier and more enjoyable." It's just the thing Aquarius needs.
Peace & Quiet - Amethyst Crystal Manifestation Candle
Jill & AllySold By Jill & Ally
This manifestation candle is perfect for the Aquarius who needs time to unwind and find some peace and quiet. It has notes of grapefruit, orange, basil and hyacinth. It also has amethyst crystals which are for serenity, growth, understanding and tranquility. According to Garbis, "Purple crystals and gems like lepidolite, labradorite and amethyst would delight an Aquarius." This was pretty much made for them.
Faux Shearling Scarf
Avec Les FillesSold By Avec Les Filles
Aquarius love smooth, soft and silky pieces, Garbis shared. They also love throwing on accessories that will make an ordinary outfit pop. This gorgeous plush scarf from Avec Les Filles is made with the same faux shearling used in their best-selling faux fur coat. This is just the thing they need to stand out all season long.
Blondie Magique Disco Shirt
Chaser BrandSold By Chaser Brand
Rebellious, original and totally iconic. This triblend tee featuring the iconic Debbie Harry is so perfectly Aquarius. It's comfy, has that worn-in vintage look and can be worn with anything. This is guaranteed to get a ton of use!
Wild Orchid Lipstick - 1952
Besame CosmeticsSold By Besame Cosmetics
The official birth flower of Aquarius is orchid, so this Wild Orchid lipstick from Besame Cosmetics makes an excellent gift for them. Besame Cosmetics' lipsticks are long-wearing, luxe and formulated with squalane, aloe and vitamine E so they're good for your lips. Plus, you can't deny that packaging is gorgeous. It's a must-get for sure.
Love Ritual Kit with Rose Quartz
Moon & JaiSold By Moon & Jai
Valentine's Day happens during Aquarius season, so there's no better time to manifest love. Whether you're looking to manifest divine love, soulmate love, your twin flame or self love, this Love Ritual Kit from Moon & Jai comes with everything you need to make that happen.
Well Behaved Bitches Tee
Married to the MobSold By Married to the Mob
Let's just say, this tee from Married to the Mob just screams Aquarius energy.
Cork Genius Wine Opener Set
Cork GeniusSold By Cork Genius
This wine opener set from Cork Genius has the type of innovative smart tools that Aquarius go crazy for. With the air-pump wine opener, you won't have to deal with broken corks, frustrating corkscrews and all that twisting and pulling. You can open a wine bottle quickly and easily without any of the hassle. Since Aquarius love having get togethers with friends, this is a great set to give.
Flora Dahlia Lifeplanner
Erin CondrenSold By Erin Condren
Aquarius signs are constantly juggling a social life, charity work, hobbies and career, so this lifeplanner from Erin Condren can really help them get organized. It's a best-selling product designed to help reduce stress. It features dated weekly, monthly, and yearly planning, productivity spreads, note pages, stickers, and more.
The Wave Ring
Wildlife CollectionsSold By Wildlife Collections
Aquarius may be air signs, but they're represented by the water bearer. This gorgeous wave ring from Wildlife Collections was inspired by shapes of the ocean currents, and you can get it in gold, rose gold or silver. Best part is, a portion of every purchase of the wave ring goes to one of their animal conservation partners. That in itself makes this the perfect Aquarius gift.
Solar Plexus Empowering Citrus Perfume Oil
MS SkincareSold By MS Skincare
When in balance, the solar plexus is said to support the center of our personal power, motivation and self-confidence. Aquarius signs can use this perfume oil on their pulse points each day while repeating the mantra "I am positively empowered and successful in all my ventures" to give them a confidence boost.
When Stars Align Constellation Necklace
Sterling ForeverSold By Sterling Forever
There's no better gift to give an Aquarius than a piece of jewelry that represents their sign. This gorgeous constellation necklace from Sterling Forever comes in silver and gold. We highly recommend!
Looking for more zodiac gifts? Check out 13 Thoughtful Gifts That Are Perfect for Sagittarius Zodiac Signs.