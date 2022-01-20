Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer and Ashley Benson Enjoy Magical “Family” Trip to Disneyland

The Happiest Place on Earth just got a little, well, happier!
Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson shared a sweet "family" portrait on Instagram from her visit to Disneyland with close friends Kristen Stewart and Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer.
The image featured the group wearing matching tie-dye sweatshirts while posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle. As she affectionately captioned the post, "Family trips to Disney."
Indeed, it was a magical day for the group, who rode the interstellar ride Space Mountain and posed alongside an extremely tall cast member outside the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction.
Perhaps we'll see the group reunite next at Stewart and Meyer's wedding.
"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in November. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."
The wedding of her dreams? Well, it'll obviously be chill.
"I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot," she said. "I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."
She continued, "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."
And perhaps another trip to Disneyland for their honeymoon, too!