Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer and Ashley Benson Enjoy Magical “Family” Trip to Disneyland

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

The Happiest Place on Earth just got a little, well, happier!

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson shared a sweet "family" portrait on Instagram from her visit to Disneyland with close friends Kristen Stewart and Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The image featured the group wearing matching tie-dye sweatshirts while posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle. As she affectionately captioned the post, "Family trips to Disney."

Indeed, it was a magical day for the group, who rode the interstellar ride Space Mountain and posed alongside an extremely tall cast member outside the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction.

Perhaps we'll see the group reunite next at Stewart and Meyer's wedding.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in November. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."