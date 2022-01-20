12 Can’t Miss 70% Off Deals at Lulus Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lulus is the epitome of affordable luxury. Whether you're looking for some classic pieces to build a foundation for your wardrobe or if you're looking for on-trend styles, Lulus is the place to shop. They have well-made, sophisticated styles that will become staples in your outfit rotation.
If you're wallet is hurting from some recent shopping, you need to check out the Lulus sale section. We found amazing outerwear, going out tops, sweaters, activewear, two-piece sets, and even three-piece sets for 70% off their original prices. A three-piece outfit for just $35 is just too amazing to pass up.
We found some can't-miss deals starting at just $9 at Lulus.
Lulus Twist Your Shot Rust Brown Long Sleeve Twist-Back Bodysuit
This rust-colored bodysuit is made from a comfortable, stretchy, knit fabric. You'll love this shirt because there's a v-neck at the front and a cut-out at the back.
Lulus Sultry Vibes Rust Orange Satin Lace-Up Cowl Neck Tank Top
You just found your go-to top for a date night or a girls night out. The cowl neck in the front is classic, but that tie at the back is an absolute showstopper. This satin shirt is also available in black.
Lulus Keep it Cuddly Fuchsia Plaid Oversized Scarf
Liven up your wardrobe with this bright, oversized plaid scarf. This bold fuchsia and black scarf has fringe at the ends and it's oh-so-soft.
Lulus Living the Luxe Life Black Satin Cowl Neck Cami Top
Every woman needs a silky soft, black cowl neck tank in her wardrobe. It's the epitome of upscale chic, it's flattering, and it's incredibly versatile. And, while you're shopping, it also comes in champagne, which is another color that you can wear with many pieces in your closet.
Lulus Goal-Oriented Black Color Block High Impact Leggings
If you're planning to focus on fitness in 2022, these color block leggings are the motivation you need.
Lulus Admire the Foliage Lime Green Knit Two-Piece Sweater Dress
Get vibrant with this lime green, two-piece sweater dress set. Of course, you can rock the top and bottom together, but these are also great pieces to mix in with the rest of your wardrobe for a fun pop of color.
Lulus Autumnal Days Camel Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Bodycon Maxi Dress
If you're looking for something you can wear all day and all night, this off-the-shoulder bodycon dress is the way to go! You can easily dress this up or you can go for a casual look with this one. This camel color is just such a staple for your wardrobe. The burgundy version of this dress is also incredibly flattering.
Lulus Brisk Morning Breeze Peach Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater
This open-front, cable knit sweater is equal parts cozy and polished. Wear this for a brisk walk in the park. Layer this over a basic t-shirt and jeans to completely transform your look.
Lulus Ski Slopes Dark Green Oversized Puffer Jacket
This discount is just too good to pass up! Wear this dark green puffer when you hit the slopes or for running errands. You will stay warm, look cute, and get tons of compliments.
Lulus Keeps It Cozy Rose Pink Cable Knit Three-Piece Sweater Dress
Three pieces for just $35!? Yes, you read that correctly. This is an unbelievable deal. You'll look perfectly put-together in this three-piece set, but beyond that you can use each of these to create additional outfits with items that are already in your closet.
Vero Moda Stella Light Blue Hooded Long Puffer Jacket
Low temperatures call for high style. This long, hooded puffer is just what you need to brighten up a gloomy winter day.
Lulus Cool Beginnings Black Quilted Puffer Jacket
A black puffer jacket is always a good idea. This is a cold weather staple with a high shine twist.
