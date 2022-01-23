Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

It was the week of the chop, with several stars cutting inches off their hair to unveil new looks. Lori Harvey and Shay Mitchell both decided to join the bob brigade, testing out the trendy haircut, while Emily Ratajkowski and Rachel Brosnahan each took to Instagram to reveal bangin' new styles. Warning: You may want to make an appointment with your hairstyle after seeing these pics.