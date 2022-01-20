Kelly Rizzo Remembers Husband Bob Saget as "the Best Man" in First TV Interview Since His Death

Watch : Bob Saget Says "Be Kind to People" | Remembering Bob Saget | E! News

Kelly Rizzo is ready to reflect on her "wonderful" life with late husband Bob Saget.

In her first major interview since his death, the blogger shared some of her memories with the Full House star.

In a first look at the NBC News interview, which will air on Jan. 20, TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb asked Kelly about Bob's true personality.

"Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience?" she asked. "When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?"

He was the same, Kelly told her. "He was there to just enjoy life," she shared. "And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts."

She continued, "Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be. And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody."