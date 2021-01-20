Gifts for People in a Situationship

These gifts will help you navigate the love-filled holiday without making things awkward!

By Emily Spain Jan 20, 2021 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Situationship Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Whether you have yet to make your relationship official or are friends with benefits, Valentine's Day can be awkward for those in situationships. Do you celebrate with each other or do you avoid the day entirely? It's a complex matter. 

Since all situationships are different, we unfortunately, don't have a blanket answer to give you. Our advice? Do what feels right for you and whoever has a piece of your heart—big or small!

Given one of our love languages is gift-giving, we'll take any opportunity to give the special people in our lives something to mark the occasion, no matter how cheesy the holiday can be. 

From outdoor adventures and dinner kits to heated blankets and yummy treats for Netflix & Chilling, we rounded up 18 uncomplicated gifts that will help you celebrate the holiday without making it awkward. Plus, some of these gifts might aid in taking things to the next level!

