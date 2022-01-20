Jonathan Scott Reveals His Hope for "Forever Home" With Zooey Deschanel

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Making their house a true home.

Jonathan Scott has big plans for the property he just purchased with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

In an upcoming interview on Shop Today with Jill Martin, alongside his twin brother Drew Scott, Jonathan said the couple is fixing up the 1938 historic home and plan to hold on to it for good.

"We bought a new old home. It's absolutely beautiful," Jonathan said on Jan.14. "We found our forever home and we are embarking on this renovation."

He added, "Our hope is that when it's done, it stays in the family forever and ever."

The Property Brothers star first revealed plans of the "dream home" in the Winter 2022 issue of his Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

In a personal essay, Jonathan revealed that he and Zooey—who is "obsessed with real estate"—had been looking at houses around Los Angeles "for fun," but their "noncommittal plan" backfired when they fell in love with the Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.