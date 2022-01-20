Exclusive

Go Inside Chris Lane's Life on the Road During His Fill Them Boots Tour

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, country singer Chris Lane shared how his family, including wife Lauren Lane, experiences life on the road when he’s performing across the country.

Dust off the cowboy hat and get ready to fill them boots because Chris Lane is back on tour.

Earlier this month, the country singer kicked off his 2022 tour featuring Tyler Rich, Ernest and Lily Rose. To say he's excited to get back on the road and perform in front of fans may just be an understatement.

"I'm going to be jumping into some of these bigger clubs and playing to packed houses every night," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "There's something to be said about the energy of the clubs and I can't wait to get back to that and just to feel that energy and passion that country fans always bring."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

From fresh hits like "Stop Coming Over" to longtime favorites including "I Don't Know About You," Chris promises an unforgettable night for new and old fans alike.

Photo credit via rep: Randy Shaffer

"I want to impress every single person who is spending their hard-earned money to come out to one of my shows," he said. "I'm incredibly thankful for them and I hope that they take away that, ‘Man, this guy is fun. I want to see him again. That was a great show.'"

With stops across the country through April 16, it's not too late to get your "Fix" of Chris. In fact, his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) and their 8-month-old son Dutton will be stopping by a few shows in the coming weeks.

"I'll have out a couple of tour buses: one for the band and then one for me," Chris teased. "I'll bring my twin brother on mine and then Lauren and Dutton will come out whenever they can and whenever they want to and I have a crib built on there for him."

To see all the backstage details from Chris, keep scrolling.

Randy Shaffer
Let the Party Begin

On Jan. 13, Chris Lane kicked off his Fill Them Boots 2022 tour with a packed show in Boston. 

Randy Shaffer
Backstage Secrets

"Right before we hit the stage, we always do a prayer and on the bus, we hang out before show," Chris said. "It depends if Lauren Lane and Dutton are around. If they're in town, I'm on daddy duty."

To get warmed up, the singer said he's usually listening to old Tim McGraw or Kenny Chesney. And yes, he'll have some Casamigos too.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images for SoulCycle
Break a Sweat

Before performing in Boston, Chris got in a workout and surprised SoulCycle attendees during a country-themed ride at the company's Back Bay Studio. 

Randy Shaffer
Perfect Fit

While performing on stage, it's all about comfort and style for Chris. "This tour, I'm going to go with my favorite pair of jeans that I wear now. I have five pairs of them," he said. "This year, I think I'm going to go with the waffle polo flannel shirt underneath and a vest on top." 

Randy Shaffer
Loud & Proud

"My favorite thing as an artist is just hearing the audience sing the songs back," Chris shared. "Some of these new songs I've recorded, I haven't been able to play live yet, so throwing them into the set list and hopefully hearing them sing it will be a highlight." 

Randy Shaffer
Gratitude Over Attitude

During every tour stop, Chris makes it a priority to pause and acknowledge his dreams coming true. "You always want to do what you love so if there's something you've been waiting to do or something you want to do, I say work as hard as you can and go for it," Chris shared. "You never know what can happen...You have to treat people good and be a good person and good things happen." 

Want even more inside access? Big Time Rush shared how they pulled off a reunion eight years in the making. Plus, look back on Kane Brown's Blessed and Free tour

