Go Inside Chris Lane's Life on the Road During His Fill Them Boots Tour

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Dust off the cowboy hat and get ready to fill them boots because Chris Lane is back on tour.

Earlier this month, the country singer kicked off his 2022 tour featuring Tyler Rich, Ernest and Lily Rose. To say he's excited to get back on the road and perform in front of fans may just be an understatement.

"I'm going to be jumping into some of these bigger clubs and playing to packed houses every night," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "There's something to be said about the energy of the clubs and I can't wait to get back to that and just to feel that energy and passion that country fans always bring."